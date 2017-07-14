LEADING OFF: Trout returns, Cubs try to start turnaround

FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout waits on deck for his at-bat against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. The two-time AL MVP is set to return to the Angels' lineup Friday after missing 39 games because of a torn ligament in his left thumb. Los Angeles opens the unofficial second half against Tampa Bay, which took three of four from Boston before the All-Star break to get within 3 1/2 games of the AL East lead. Tony Gutierrez, File AP Photo