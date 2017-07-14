Secret no more: Brewers look to keep NL Central lead

FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Thames smiles in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during a baseball game in St. Louis. “It’s good to see on TV, the press, everyone starting to realize that the team’s a force to be reckoned with,” Thames said with a smile on Thursday, July 13, before an early-evening team workout at Miller Park “I’m digging it. I’m ready to start the second half.” It has been quite a season so far for a club that was supposed to be in the second full year of a rebuilding project. At 50-41, Milwaukee is in first place at the break for the fifth time in franchise history, and the first time since 2014. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo