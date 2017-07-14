Sports

July 14, 2017 9:21 PM

Mariners promote Nasusel Cabrera to interim bullpen coach.

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

The Seattle Mariners have promoted Nasusel Cabrera to interim bullpen coach.

Cabrera joined Seattle's major league staff in July 2015. He was working as a batting practice pitcher and assisting with other jobs.

Cabrera takes over for Mike Hampton, who resigned on Sunday. Hampton spent parts of 16 seasons in the majors with six different teams and was a two-time All-Star.

The Mariners announced Cabrera's promotion before Friday night's game at the Chicago White Sox.

Cabrera also served as Seattle's Latin America pitching coordinator for six seasons from 2010-15.

