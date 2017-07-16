Traffic control plan set for NASCAR race fans

Cars racing around New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend will be going plenty fast, but traffic will be slow heading to and from the track.
The state Department of Transportation and state police are once again implementing an extensive traffic control plan on Sunday, when more than 33,000 vehicles carrying 90,000 race fans are expected at the speedway in Loudon for the 3 p.m. NASCAR race.
The measures involve Route 106 and Interstates 93 and 393 and include various detours and lane changes.
