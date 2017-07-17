Yankees pitcher Pineda to have Tommy John surgery Tuesday

FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda pauses during the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros in New York. Pineda is set to have Tommy John surgery this week, likely putting him out of action until at least late next year. The Yankees said Pineda will have surgery Tuesday, July 18, to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo