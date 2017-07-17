FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda pauses during the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros in New York. Pineda is set to have Tommy John surgery this week, likely putting him out of action until at least late next year. The Yankees said Pineda will have surgery Tuesday, July 18, to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow.
FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda pauses during the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros in New York. Pineda is set to have Tommy John surgery this week, likely putting him out of action until at least late next year. The Yankees said Pineda will have surgery Tuesday, July 18, to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo
FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda pauses during the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros in New York. Pineda is set to have Tommy John surgery this week, likely putting him out of action until at least late next year. The Yankees said Pineda will have surgery Tuesday, July 18, to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo

Sports

July 17, 2017 6:06 PM

Yankees pitcher Pineda to have Tommy John surgery Tuesday

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda is set to have Tommy John surgery this week, likely putting him out of action until at least late next year.

The Yankees said Pineda will have surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow.

New York opened a series Monday night in Minnesota. The Yankees began the day holding the second AL wild-card spot and 3 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Boston.

The 28-year-old Pineda is 8-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 17 starts. He is eligible for free agency after this season.

Cincinnati Reds medical director Dr. Timothy Kremchek will do the surgery. He agreed with the original recommendation by Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad that Pineda have Tommy John surgery.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman 1:11

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

North Carolina offensive tackle Bentley Spain 2:02

North Carolina offensive tackle Bentley Spain
Duke at ACC Football Kickoff 1:58

Duke at ACC Football Kickoff

View More Video