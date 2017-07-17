Red Sox manager Farrell says protest denied on play vs Yanks

In this Saturday, July 15, 2017 photo, New York Yankees' Matt Holliday, center, retreats to first base and Jacoby Ellsbury arrives on a ground ball as the throw from second base bounces off Ellsbury past Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland

18) during the 11th inning of a baseball game in Boston. Red Sox manager John Farrell says Boston will move forward with a formal protest over the lack of an interference call on the play.