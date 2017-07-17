Sports

July 17, 2017 7:23 PM

Yankees 1B Bird to have ankle surgery, miss 6 weeks

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird will have ankle surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss the next six weeks.

After a strong spring training, Bird hit just .100 with one home run in 19 games to start the season. He was placed on the disabled list on May 2 with a bone bruise on his right ankle. After one rehab assignment was shut down when the pain resurfaced, Bird visited several doctors to determine a course of treatment.

Bird missed all of last season while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi says the team is hopeful he could return to the field in September.

Dr. Martin O'Malley will perform the surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

