The grounds crew removes the tarp, completely filled with rain water, after a heavy storm passed over prior to a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. The start of the game was delayed for about an hour. Charles Krupa AP Photo
The grounds crew removes the tarp, completely filled with rain water, after a heavy storm passed over prior to a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. The start of the game was delayed for about an hour. Charles Krupa AP Photo

Sports

July 19, 2017 1:11 AM

Extra! Extra! Red Sox once again playing a lot of innings

The Associated Press
BOSTON

No rest lately for Dustin Pedroia and these Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox kept up their recent rash of playing extra extra innings when they went into the 15th early Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was past 1 a.m. at Fenway Park with the AL East leaders and Toronto tied at 4. The start was delayed for more than an hour by rain, and Pedroia and Chris Young homered for Boston.

Both teams scored a run in the 11th to keep it going. In the middle of the 14th, there was a second seventh-inning stretch, with "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" again playing at the ballpark.

The Red Sox lost in 16 innings to the New York Yankees on Saturday. Boston and the Yankees then split a day-night doubleheader Sunday.

Boston lost to Toronto 4-3 on Monday night — albeit in just nine innings.

