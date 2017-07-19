AUTO RACING PACKAGE: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern
NASCAR
MONSTER CUP
BIG MACHINE BRICKYARD 400
Site: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9 and 11 a.m., CNBC, qualifying, 6:15 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC.
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Race distance: 400 miles, 160 laps.
Last year: Kyle Busch won from the pole.
Last week: Denny Hamlin won in New Hampshire.
Fast facts: Hamlin led 54 laps in his backup car and beat Kyle Larson by half a second, giving Joe Gibbs Racing its first win in 2017. JGR won 12 times a year ago. ...Busch has won two straight in Indianapolis and has finished in first or second four times in his last five tries. ...Jimmie Johnson is one victory shy of tying Bobby Allison for fourth all-time with 84 victories.
Next race: Overton's 400, July 30, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
NASCAR
XFINITY
LILY DIABETES 250
Site: Indianapolis
Schedule: Friday, practice, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:45 a.m., NBCSN, race, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 250 miles, 100 laps.
Last year: Kyle Busch started and finished first for the third race in a row.
Last race: Busch won for the second consecutive event at Loudon.
Fast facts: Busch, whose win in New Hampshire was his 89th in the series, recently said on SiriusXM NASCAR radio that he'll stop running in the second-tier series once he reaches 100 victories. "Retirement is fast approaching, so I'm looking forward to that," Busch told host Claire B. Lang on Saturday. ...Ryan Preece finished second to Busch in his debut for Joe Gibbs Racing last week. ...Elliott Sadler, by virtue of 14 top-10 finishes, leads the series by 45 points.
Next race: US Cellular 250, July 29, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa.
NASCAR
CAMPING WORLD TRUCK
Site: Rossburg, Ohio
Schedule: Wednesday, pole qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1, qualifying race, 7:30 p.m., FS2, race, 9:30 p.m., FBN.
Track: Eldora Speedway (oval, 0.5 miles)
Race distance: 75 miles, 150 laps.
Last year: Kyle Larson won on Eldora's dirt track. He's one of three current Cup drivers to take first on Tony Stewart's circuit.
Last race: Christopher Bell won his third race of the season in Kentucky.
Fast facts: Bell won 26 dirt races in 2014, and two years ago he won his first truck race at Eldora. Last year he was runner-up to Larson. ...This will be the fifth series race at Eldora. The first four events produced four different winners. ... Chase Briscoe and Grant Enfinger are tied in the rookie point standings with 125 apiece.
Next race: Overton's 150, July 29, Pocono Raceway.
INDYCAR
Last race: Josef Newgarden picked up his second win of 2017 in Toronto.
Next race: Honda Indy 200, July 30, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio.
FORMULA ONE
BRITISH GRAND PRIX
Last race: Lewis Hamilton won on his home track in England to move within a point of series leader Sebastian Vettel.
Next race: Hungarian Grand Prix, July 30, Hungaroring, Budapest.
NHRA
MILE HIGH NATIONALS
Site: Morrison, Colorado.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3:30 and 6 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 2:30 and 5 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 1:37 p.m., FOX.
Track: Bandimere Speedway.
Last year: Tony Schumacher won at the circuit's highest elevation.
Last race: Steve Torrence took first outside of Chicago.
Fast facts: Torrence heads into the Western Swing with five wins in his last eight events as he seeks his first world title. Torrence is also 28-4 over his last 32 races and has opened up a 100-plus points lead on Leah Pritchett and back-to-back world champ Antron Brown. ...Pritchett has won three times in 2017. ...Schumacher is fourth, but he's fallen 294 points behind Torrence.
Next race: Sonoma Nationals, July 28-30, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California.
OTHER RACES
WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday-Saturday, Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals, Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Sunday, The Big "R'' Outlaw Shootout, Ransomville Speedway, Ransomville, New York.
