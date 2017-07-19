Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier watches his team during the ninth inning a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Chicago. The Dodgers won 1-0.
Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier watches his team during the ninth inning a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Chicago. The Dodgers won 1-0. Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo
Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier watches his team during the ninth inning a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Chicago. The Dodgers won 1-0. Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo

Sports

July 19, 2017 12:44 PM

Eager Yankees reinforcements embolden team for pennant drive

By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS

The New York Yankees have ignited their pennant drive despite a midseason tailspin with the acquisition of power-hitting infielder Todd Frazier and power-armed relievers Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson.

The bold trade that sent reliever Tyler Clippard and three prospects to the Chicago White Sox was completed Tuesday night. Before the Yankees played at Minnesota on Wednesday, they sent left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated first baseman Ji-Man Choi and utility man Rob Refsnyder for assignment.

Frazier, Kahnle and Robertson were expected to arrive at the ballpark right before the game against the Twins. Manager Joe Girardi said Kahnle and Robertson would be available out of the bullpen. Frazier was not in the lineup.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

MLS4CLT rally at First Ward Park

MLS4CLT rally at First Ward Park 0:53

MLS4CLT rally at First Ward Park
Dale Jr.'s favorite era 0:32

Dale Jr.'s favorite era
Former Panthers Safety heads football team entering Big South 0:51

Former Panthers Safety heads football team entering Big South

View More Video