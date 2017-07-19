Mary Goodnow, of Londonderry, N.H., tries to snap a selfie with driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. while he signs autographs following a practice session for Sunday's Cup Series 301 auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Saturday, July 15, 2017.
Mary Goodnow, of Londonderry, N.H., tries to snap a selfie with driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. while he signs autographs following a practice session for Sunday's Cup Series 301 auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Saturday, July 15, 2017. Charles Krupa AP Photo
Mary Goodnow, of Londonderry, N.H., tries to snap a selfie with driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. while he signs autographs following a practice session for Sunday's Cup Series 301 auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Saturday, July 15, 2017. Charles Krupa AP Photo

Sports

July 19, 2017 1:45 PM

Earnhardt Jr.'s wife says competing in Clash not worth risk

The Associated Press

Anyone hoping to see Dale Earnhardt Jr. race in the Clash at Daytona next February got their answer from his wife.

Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy, posted on social media on Tuesday night that competing in the Feb. 11 Advance Auto Parts Clash is "not worth the risk." Earnhardt is retiring after this season, but he is eligible to compete in the race after winning the pole for the race at Daytona earlier this month.

"Considering his struggles last fall with his injury, we are very blessed that he is now healthy, happy and able to enjoy his final season . and hopefully many years beyond racing," Amy Earnhardt said.

Earnhardt missed the final 18 races of last season due to concussion-related symptoms. He announced that this would be his final season on April 25. He said on his podcast "The Dale Jr. Download" on July 5 that being able to qualify for the Clash was nice and that he had discussed the matter briefly with team owner Rick Hendrick.

"I told him if I run it was something that Amy would need to warm up to. I told him to 'see what the boss says.'" Earnhardt said.

Earnhardt has said he plans to compete in two Xfinity Series races next season for his own team.

Going into this weekend's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, Earnhardt Jr. is 21st in the NASCAR Monster Energy Series standings, meaning he would likely need a win in one of the next seven races to make the postseason.

Earnhardt Jr.'s best result this season is fifth, which was April 9 at Texas. In 19 races this season, he has the same number of did not finishes — five — as top 10's.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers Marty Hurney: The biggest lesson he learned from his mistakes

Panthers Marty Hurney: The biggest lesson he learned from his mistakes 1:30

Panthers Marty Hurney: The biggest lesson he learned from his mistakes
Panthers Ron Rivera: Marty Hurney is right guy at right time 0:43

Panthers Ron Rivera: Marty Hurney is right guy at right time
Marty Hurney returns to Panthers 2:45

Marty Hurney returns to Panthers

View More Video