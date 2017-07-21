FANTASY PLAYS: Looking at effects of Yankees-White Sox trade

FILE - In this June 24, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees relief pitcher Tyler Clippard checks the runner on first base during the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in New York. The Yankees made an early push for playoff run Tuesday night, July 18, acquiring infielder Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox for Clippard and three prospects. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo