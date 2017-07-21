Sports

July 21, 2017 10:21 PM

Miguel Cabrera leaves after getting hit in chest at 1B

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera had to leave the game against Minnesota in the fifth inning Friday night after taking a hard-hit grounder off the chest at first base.

The ball off the bat of Robbie Grossman in the fourth inning took a big hop and bounced off Cabrera's chest. He was able to gather himself and get the out at first base on his own, and he remained in the game to finish the inning.

But when it was his turn to hit in the fifth, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus sent Andrew Romine to take his place.

Cabrera was 0 for 2 with two strikeouts in the game. He started the night hitting .262 with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs.

