Crews cover cars after the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race was red-flagged due to severe weather at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, July 23, 2017. Michael Conroy AP Photo

Sports

July 23, 2017 4:55 PM

Brickyard 400 resumes after 1-hour, 47-minute delay

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The Brickyard 400 has resumed after a 1-hour, 47-minute rain delay.

The race was just stopped after 12 laps Sunday on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 2.5-mile oval.

With lightning and heavy rain on the radar, NASCAR officials sent all drivers to pit road shortly before the storms arrived. Speedway officials instructed fans to clear the stands and find cover around the track.

Pole-winner Kyle Busch has led every lap and had taken a lead of more than three seconds before the red flag came out.

About 35 minutes later, fans were allowed to re-enter the grandstands. It took about another hour to dry the track.

The race becomes official after Lap 81 of the scheduled 160-lap race.

