Sports

July 23, 2017 4:55 PM

Refsnyder dealt by Yankees to Toronto for 1B Ryan McBroom

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Rob Refsnyder was traded from the New York Yankees to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday for first baseman Ryan McBroom.

Designated for assignment on Wednesday, the 26-year-old Refsnyder appeared in 94 games over three seasons with the Yankees, hitting .241 with two home runs and 17 RBIs. He played first base, second base, left field and right field.

McBroom, 25, hit .243 with 19 doubles, 12 homers and 54 RBIs this year at Double-A New Hampshire. He was assigned to Double-A Trenton.

New York also put second baseman Starlin Castro back on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right hamstring, a move retroactive to Saturday, and recalled infielder-outfielder Tyler Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

First baseman Ji-Man Choi, who also was designated for assignment Wednesday, was sent outright to the RailRiders.

