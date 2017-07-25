Valdez gets first win in 7 years, Jays beat Athletics 4-1

Cesar Valdez pitched a career-high six innings to win for the first time since his big league debut more than seven years ago, Ryan Goins had two RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Making his first start with Toronto and just the fourth of his career, Valdez (1-0) allowed one run and five hits, walked one and struck out four. He left to a standing ovation from the crowd of 40,624 after giving up a leadoff double to Khris Davis in the seventh.
Valdez was pitching for Arizona the only other time he won in the big leagues, pitching five innings to beat Houston in his major league debut on May 3, 2010. Following that season, Valdez did not pitch in the majors again before making four appearances with Oakland earlier this season.
Joe Smith and Ryan Tepera each worked one inning. Roberto Osuna finished for his 26th save in 30 chances.
With more than half a dozen scouts on hand to monitor his performance ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, Oakland starter Sonny Gray (6-5) allowed four runs, none earned, in six innings.
The Blue Jays did all their damage against Gray in a four-hit second, with the big inning fuelled by two errant tosses from the Athletics right-hander.
After Justin Smoak's leadoff single, Gray fielded a chopper by Kendrys Morales and tried to get the lead runner at second. Smoak ended up at third after Gray's high throw sailed into the outfield, and Troy Tulowitzki followed with an RBI groundout.
Ezequiel Carrera reached on an infield single and advanced on Gray's wild pitch before Ryan Goins hit a two-out, two-run double. Jose Bautista drove in Goins and snapped an 0 for 17 slump with an RBI double.
Gray is 1-3 with a 4.04 ERA in six road starts and 5-2 with a 3.08 ERA in 10 home outings.
Davis drove in Oakland's only run with an RBI double in the fourth. The Athletics have lost six of eight.
LET'S DANCE
Heather Ogden, principal dancer of the National Ballet of Canada, threw out the first pitch wearing a red Blue Jays jersey paired with a pink tulle skirt and golden ballet slippers.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Athletics: OF Jaycob Brugman (stiff neck) was scratched from the lineup and replaced by Rajai Davis.
Blue Jays: Toronto put RHP Danny Barnes (shoulder) on the 10-day DL and recalled LHP Matt Dermody from Triple-A Buffalo.
UP NEXT
Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn (1-1, 2.88) makes his fifth career start. Blackburn allowed four runs in his previous start after allowing five combined in his first three.
Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (4-7, 5.52) is looking for his first win since May 27. He's 0-5 with a 9.52 ERA in nine starts since his last victory.
