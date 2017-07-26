Does Ben Boulware have a shot with Panthers

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue discusses rookie linebacker Ben Boulware's enthusiasm and chance at making the Carolina Panthers.
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Moses needs to meet Chosen

Carolina Panthers

Moses needs to meet Chosen

Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler recounts Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard's desire for his son, Moses to meet Cam Newton's son Chosen following a player availability session at Wofford College Tuesday.

Antawn Jamison dreams of the front office

Sports

Antawn Jamison dreams of the front office

Former UNC-Chapel Hill basketball standout and NBA player Antawn Jamison participated in the annual Hooptee Celebrity Golf Classic on Thursday. He revealed that he dreams of holding a front office job for an NBA team sometime in the future.