Does Ben Boulware have a shot with Panthers

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis voiced his concern over a new study that detailed the severity of brain trauma suffered by former NFL players. The study revealed CTE in 99% of former players.
Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler recounts Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard's desire for his son, Moses to meet Cam Newton's son Chosen following a player availability session at Wofford College Tuesday.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen arrived at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC ready to join his teammates for training camp on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Olsen was considering a holdout while seeking a new contract.
Former UNC-Chapel Hill basketball standout and NBA player Antawn Jamison participated in the annual Hooptee Celebrity Golf Classic on Thursday. He revealed that he dreams of holding a front office job for an NBA team sometime in the future.