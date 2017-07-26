Sports

Cubs designate LHP Brett Anderson for assignment

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 6:41 PM

CHICAGO

The Chicago Cubs have cut left-hander Brett Anderson.

The 29-year-old Anderson had been sidelined by a lower back strain. He was activated from the 60-day disabled list before Wednesday night's game against the White Sox and then designated for assignment.

Anderson signed a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the Cubs over the winter. He went 2-2 with an 8.18 ERA in six starts.

Anderson, who has been hampered by injuries throughout his career, is 40-45 with a 3.99 ERA in 133 games with the Athletics, Rockies, Dodgers and Cubs.

