Rangers' Adrian Beltre on the brink of 3,000th career hit

FILE - At left, in an April 19, 2010, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Adrian Beltre follows through on a hit against the Tampa Bay Rays, at Fenway Park in Boston. At right, in an Oct. 24, 2011, file photo, Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre hits a home run during the sixth inning of Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, in Arlington, Texas. File AP Photo