GM Rick Hahn stays busy as White Sox continue to rebuild

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016, file photo, Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn speaks at a news conference in Oxon Hill, Md. While several teams are debating their plans ahead of Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline, there are no such questions about the direction on the South Side of Chicago. The 46-year-old Hahn, a proud graduate of the University of Michigan and former player agent, is selling everything that makes sense while stockpiling prospects for his rebuilding project. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo