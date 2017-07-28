Sports

AP source: Knicks, point guard Sessions agree to deal

By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer

July 28, 2017 8:48 PM

NEW YORK

A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks and Ramon Sessions have agreed to a deal.

The Knicks finally found the veteran point guard they were seeking by giving the well-traveled Sessions a one-year deal Friday worth $2.3 million. The person confirmed the deal, first reported by The Vertical, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.

New York opted not to re-sign Derrick Rose, who joined the Cleveland Cavaliers. The left the Knicks without a veteran point guard ahead of Frank Ntilikina, their first-round pick in June.

Sessions played last season in Charlotte and has also has played for Milwaukee, Minnesota, Cleveland, the Lakers, Sacramento and Washington. He has averaged 10.6 points in 663 games.

