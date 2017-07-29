Panthers kicking competition

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person talks about the ailments wide receiver Curtis Samuel and cornerback Corn Elder are battling after the third day of training camp. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer
Following practice Friday, Carolina Panthers fans began yelling for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to stop and sign autographs. On the field Benjamin is fast, but can anyone keep up with this request line? Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler discusses rookie running back Christian McCaffrey's speed and elusiveness around the big bodies in the middle on the second day of camp. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler recounts Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard's desire for his son Moses to meet Cam Newton's son Chosen following a player availability session at Wofford College on Tuesday, July 25.
