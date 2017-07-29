Panthers camp: How is Cam Newton's arm strength after surgery?

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person discusses quarterback Cam Newton's arm strength following Saturday's practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
Moses needs to meet Chosen

Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler recounts Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard's desire for his son Moses to meet Cam Newton's son Chosen following a player availability session at Wofford College on Tuesday, July 25.