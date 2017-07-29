Sports

Claire Smith, Rachel Robinson honored at Doubleday Field

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 9:21 PM

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y.

Claire Smith's baseball career came full circle on Saturday at Doubleday Field when she accepted the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing.

"Like a pebble in a pond, the honor ... sent out the most beautiful ripples, which are now washing up on the shores of Lake Otsego," Smith said. "And they magically carried my family and me to the most memorable moment of my career."

Rachel Robinson, the widow of Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, was honored with the John J. "Buck" O'Neil Lifetime Achievement Award.

"I'm honored to receive the Buck O'Neil Lifetime Achievement Award," Robinson said. "Buck O'Neil was a staunch champion of baseball and worked to promote inclusiveness within the sport, so I'm truly gratified to be associated with your recognition of Buck in this way."

The late Bill King was honored with the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting. It was accepted by his stepdaughter, Kathleen Lowenthal.

