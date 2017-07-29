LEADING OFF: Hall of a day for Bagwell, Pudge, Raines

FILE- In this Oct. 17, 2004, file photo, Houston Astros' Jeff Bagwell hits a double off a pitch from St. Louis Cardinals Jason Marquis in the first inning in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, in Houston. Bagwell, 48, who played his entire 15-year career with the Astros, will be inducted into he Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. on Sunday, July 30, 2017 Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo