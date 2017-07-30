United States' gold medal winner Lilly King, right, talks to Russia's Yuliya Efimova, left, after setting a new world record in the women's 50-meter breaststroke final during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 30, 2017.
United States' gold medal winner Lilly King, right, talks to Russia's Yuliya Efimova, left, after setting a new world record in the women's 50-meter breaststroke final during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 30, 2017. Petr David Josek AP Photo
Sports

King sets another WR in 50M breaststroke, beats Efimova

By PAUL NEWBERRY AP National Writer

July 30, 2017 12:02 PM

BUDAPEST, Hungary

American Lilly King has set another swimming world record at the world championships, beating Russian rival Yulia Efimova in the 50-meter breaststroke.

King touched in 29.40 seconds Sunday, breaking the mark of 29.48 set by Lithuania's Ruta Mielutyte at the 2013 worlds in Barcelona.

King added the 50 mark to her record-setting performance in the 100 breast. This was essentially the rubber match of her duel with Efimova, who won the 200 breast while King finished fourth.

Efiomova settled for silver in the 50 at 29.57, while another American, Katie Meili, took the bronze in 29.99.

