24 Hours of Booty, presented by the Levine Cancer Institute, was back Saturday with the 16th annual 24-hour bike ride on the Booty Loop in Charlotte. The three mile Booty Loop runs through the neighborhoods of Myers Park. The community event hosts over 1,200 riders and is raising funds for the Levine Cancer Institute, LIVESTRONG Foundation, Keep Pounding Foundation, WindRiver Cancer Wellness Retreats, GoJenGo Foundation and the Brain Tumor Fund of the Carolinas.