Sports

Salihamidzic appointed Bayern sporting director

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 8:31 PM

MUNICH

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Hasan Salihamidzic is the German champion's new sporting director.

The 40-year-old Bosnian was appointed on a three-year deal, Bayern announced Monday.

"I'll be there for the players 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Salihamidzic said.

Salihamidzic won six Bundesliga titles and one Champions League trophy — in 2001 — in more than 350 appearances for Bayern between 1998 and 2007.

Salihamidzic also made 42 appearances for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He takes over a position left vacant since Matthias Sammer stepped down in 2016 due to health concerns.

Even after leaving the club for Juventus, Salihamidzic maintained contact with Bayern president Uli Hoeness.

