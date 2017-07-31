Salihamidzic appointed Bayern sporting director

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Hasan Salihamidzic is the German champion's new sporting director.
The 40-year-old Bosnian was appointed on a three-year deal, Bayern announced Monday.
"I'll be there for the players 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Salihamidzic said.
Salihamidzic won six Bundesliga titles and one Champions League trophy — in 2001 — in more than 350 appearances for Bayern between 1998 and 2007.
Salihamidzic also made 42 appearances for Bosnia and Herzegovina.
He takes over a position left vacant since Matthias Sammer stepped down in 2016 due to health concerns.
Even after leaving the club for Juventus, Salihamidzic maintained contact with Bayern president Uli Hoeness.
