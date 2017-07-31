Sports

AP sources: Sky trade Young and Boyette to Dream

By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer

July 31, 2017 6:39 PM

Two people familiar with the deal say the Chicago Sky have traded Imani Boyette and Tamera Young to Atlanta for Jordan Hooper and the Dream's first-round pick in next year's draft.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Monday because the deal hadn't been officially announced yet.

Young is averaging 10.8 points for the Sky, who are in 10th place in the WNBA playoff race. Boyette is averaging 4.6 points and 4.4 rebounds. She was the 10th pick by the Sky in the 2016 draft.

Hooper is averaging 2.6 points for the Dream, who are in eighth place in the postseason chase.

