Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada, top, and Chicago White Sox right fielder Willy Garcia, bottom, collide on a double hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Darwin Barney during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 31, 2017, in Chicago. Both players had to leave the game. David Banks AP Photo
Sports

White Sox 2B Moncada hurts leg in outfield collision

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 10:11 PM

CHICAGO

White Sox prospect Yoan Moncada hurt his right leg in a frightening collision with right fielder Willy Garcia in the sixth inning of Chicago's game against Toronto.

Moncada and Garcia were chasing Darwin Barney's bases-loaded blooper into shallow right field when the second baseman kneed a sliding Garcia in the head. The ball trickled out of Garcia's glove for a three-run double.

Moncada, who is widely regarded as one of baseball's top prospects, put no pressure on his right leg while he was helped to a cart by first baseman Jose Abreu. The Cuban slugger patted his countryman on the back of his head before he was zipped away.

Garcia also went down on the play on Monday night, but eventually walked off under his own power.

