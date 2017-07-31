Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick is doused with water after hitting a solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Chase Whitley during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 31, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick is doused with water after hitting a solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Chase Whitley during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 31, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith AP Photo
Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick is doused with water after hitting a solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Chase Whitley during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 31, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith AP Photo

Sports

Marisnick's 2 homers, 5 RBIs power Astros past Rays 14-7

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

July 31, 2017 11:42 PM

HOUSTON

Jake Marisnick had three hits, including two homers, and a career-high five RBIs and the Houston Astros coasted to a 14-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

The Rays cut the lead to one after a two-run homer by Corey Dickerson in the third inning before an RBI single by Tyler White made it 4-2 with two outs in the bottom of the inning.

Marisnick's first shot — a three-run homer which bounced off the wall above the seats in left field — came next to push the lead to 7-2.

Two pitches later Derek Fisher, who finished a triple shy of the cycle, connected off Alex Cobb (9-7) on a home run to right field to make it 8-2.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Jonathan Stewart says Christian McCaffrey is a special player

Jonathan Stewart says Christian McCaffrey is a special player 1:24

Jonathan Stewart says Christian McCaffrey is a special player
First week of Panthers training camp in the books 0:57

First week of Panthers training camp in the books
Panthers camp: Kicker Graham Gano not going quietly 0:40

Panthers camp: Kicker Graham Gano not going quietly

View More Video