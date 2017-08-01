Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer follows through on a delivery during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Miami.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer follows through on a delivery during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Miami. Lynne Sladky AP Photo
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer follows through on a delivery during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Miami. Lynne Sladky AP Photo

Sports

Nats ace Max Scherzer leaves in 2nd inning with neck spasm

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 8:35 PM

MIAMI

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has left his start against Miami in the second inning because of a neck spasm.

The team says Scherzer slept funny and left the game as a precaution.

Scherzer pitched a 1-2-3 first inning Tuesday night, and in the top of the second he hit a three-run drive for his first career home run.

He walked off the mound pointing to his neck and shaking his head after throwing a wild warmup pitch before the bottom of the second inning.

Scherzer came into the game with a 12-5 record, 2.23 ERA and a league-best 201 strikeouts for the NL East leaders.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey 1:28

Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey
Rivera happy with Kelvin Benjamin 1:05

Rivera happy with Kelvin Benjamin
No throwing for Cam Newton on Tuesday 0:50

No throwing for Cam Newton on Tuesday

View More Video