RHP Hernandez rejoins Diamondbacks after trade with Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks' Adam Rosales hits an RBI-double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Chicago. Reliever David Hernandez and infielder Rosales joined the Diamondbacks after they were acquired in a pair of trades. It's a reunion for Hernandez, who played for the Diamondbacks for four seasons before he signed with Philadelphia as a free agent in December 2015. Matt Marton AP Photo