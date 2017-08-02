NC State has 4 quarterbacks in the NFL. How does the Wolfpack’s current QB compare?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:03 Panthers guard Andrew Norwell: 'He's nasty' Pause 0:41 Derek Anderson: Steph Curry "over his skis" in pro golf tournament 0:27 Panthers Christian McCaffrey sings, tickles ivorys, drawing solid reviews 2:31 NC State Wolfpack football starts fall practice 1:03 NC State's Finley looking to improve at quarterback 1:56 Protesters say, "Take your money out of Wells Fargo" 0:24 Panthers guard Andrew Norwell on being nasty (and declining to reveal his mean face) 0:13 An 83-year-old's Lamborghini birthday surprise 1:58 PGA Championship Shops to sell merchandise at Quail Hollow Club 1:28 Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email NC State QB Ryan Finley on what he'd like to improve and following in the footsteps of the great NC State quarterbacks Joe Giglio jgiglio@newsobserver.com

NC State QB Ryan Finley on what he'd like to improve and following in the footsteps of the great NC State quarterbacks Joe Giglio jgiglio@newsobserver.com