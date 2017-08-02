Sports

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss sets up own horse racing stable

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 9:18 PM

DEL MAR, Calif.

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has set up her own horse racing operation under the name Purple Rein Stable.

Doug O'Neill, who won the 2012 Kentucky Derby with I'll Have Another, will be training Buss' horses.

Last week, O'Neill claimed a 3-year-old colt named True Valor for $50,000, while Buss' stable claimed 2-year-old filly Mis Viola for $32,000.

True Valor has two wins in nine career starts and earnings of $51,259.

O'Neill's assistant, Steve Rothblum, said Wednesday that Buss has previously partnered with another of O'Neill's clients on horses, but now she wants some of her own and "she's committed a pretty good chunk of money."

