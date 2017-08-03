New York Mets' Curtis Granderson watches his three-run home run against the New York Mets during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Denver.
New York Mets' Curtis Granderson watches his three-run home run against the New York Mets during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Denver. Jack Dempsey AP Photo
New York Mets' Curtis Granderson watches his three-run home run against the New York Mets during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Denver. Jack Dempsey AP Photo

Sports

Granderson homers, Mets rally from 5 down to beat Rockies

By BRENT W. NEW Associated Press

August 03, 2017 12:22 AM

DENVER

Curtis Granderson hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the New York Mets erased a five-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Wednesday night.

Jay Bruce hit his 29th homer and Asdrubal Cabrera had three hits for the Mets, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Yoenis Cespedes added an RBI double and played solid defense in left field. Amed Rosario tripled for his second hit in his second game in the majors.

Making his second major league start, Mets right-hander Chris Flexen was pummeled for five runs in the third before he was removed with a blister on his index finger.

The Mets scored twice in the fourth and fifth before Cespedes doubled to the left field wall in the sixth to tie the game. Two batters later, Granderson connected on a fastball from Tyler Chatwood (6-12) to make it 8-5.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers offense lacking energy but defense fired up

Panthers offense lacking energy but defense fired up 0:38

Panthers offense lacking energy but defense fired up
Devant Sports Towels produces towels for PGA Championship 1:24

Devant Sports Towels produces towels for PGA Championship
Panthers guard Andrew Norwell: 'He's nasty' 1:03

Panthers guard Andrew Norwell: 'He's nasty'

View More Video