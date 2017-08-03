Sports

Liverpool's Klopp concerned by possible Neymar transfer

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 4:28 AM

MUNICH

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is concerned about the prospect of Neymar moving to Paris Saint-Germain for a record transfer fee.

News agency dpa reported that Klopp said in Munich on Wednesday night: "I believe and hope that this is not the next step (trend). I think it will remain an exception."

PSG would have to meet the cost of a buyout clause of 222 million euros ($262 million) to secure the Brazil star's transfer from Barcelona.

Klopp said: "I thought 'Financial Fair Play' was invented so that something like this wasn't possible."

Klopp was in Munich for the Audi Cup pre-season tournament. Liverpool lost on penalties to Atletico Madrid in Wednesday's final.

