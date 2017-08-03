Australia's Lisa De Vanna, right, celebrates with teammates Temeka Butt, left, and Sam Kerr after scoring during the first half of the team's Tournament of Nations soccer match against Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Carson, Calif.
Australia's Lisa De Vanna, right, celebrates with teammates Temeka Butt, left, and Sam Kerr after scoring during the first half of the team's Tournament of Nations soccer match against Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Carson, Calif. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo
Australia wins Tournament of Nations in 6-1 win over Brazil

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

August 03, 2017 9:25 PM

CARSON, Calif.

Australia has won the inaugural Tournament of Nations, beating Brazil 6-1 on Thursday to claim the four-team round robin women's soccer event.

Lisa De Vanna and Caitlin Foord scored two goals apiece to win the Matildas' first international trophy since the 2010 Asian Cup.

Australia, the world's seventh-ranked team, went unbeaten through the three-game event, starting with a 1-0 victory over the defending World Cup champion U.S. team in the opener in Portland.

After Camila scored for Brazil just 80 seconds into the match at StubHub Center, Australia piled up four goals in the first half. De Vanna started the scoring with a goal off her own missed penalty, and Foord put the Matildas ahead before De Vanna and Katrina Gorry added goals.

Australia's victory rendered the No. 1-ranked Americans' late match against Japan irrelevant to the overall tournament result.

The U.S. needed Australia to lose to have any chance to make up a three-goal aggregate deficit.

