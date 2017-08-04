Vols' Kongbo eager to bounce back from disappointing year

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2016, file photo, Tennessee head coach Butch Jones slaps hands with defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo 1) after Kongbo poured Gatorade on Jones after Tennessee defeated Nebraska, 38-24, in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game, in Nashville, Tenn. Touted as one of the nation’s top junior-college prospects when he signed with Tennessee last year, Kongbo recorded just one sack last season and struggled to adapt to a different role as this natural defensive end saw occasional playing time at tackle. Kongbo says he’s learned from the experience. .