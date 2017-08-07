Hendrick Motorsports, Kasey Kahne to split after 6 years

FILE - In this July 23, 2017, file photo, Kasey Kahne 5) celebrates with car owner Rick Hendrick after winning the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Hendrick Motorsports and driver Kasey Kahne have agreed to part ways after six years. The team said in a statement Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, that Kahne has been released from the final year of his contract, allowing him to begin pursing a Monster Energy Cup ride for 2018.