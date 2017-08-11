Earnhardt calls Harvick's comments 'hurtful'

Mike Helton, NASCAR vice chairman, from right, speaks as driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mark Reuss, Executive Vice President, Global Product Development, General Motors Company; and driver Jimmie Johnson listen to the introduction of the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 as a new race car for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series during a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. The new Camaro will make its on-track debut during the 2018 Daytona 500. Paul Sancya AP Photo