Dale Earnhardt Jr. is presented a photo by Michigan International Speedway president Rick Brenner prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pure Michigan 400 in Brooklyn, Mich., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. The photo shows Dale Earnhardt Jr., from left, his father Dale Earnhardt and half-brother Kerry Earnhardt.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is presented a photo by Michigan International Speedway president Rick Brenner prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pure Michigan 400 in Brooklyn, Mich., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. The photo shows Dale Earnhardt Jr., from left, his father Dale Earnhardt and half-brother Kerry Earnhardt. Paul Sancya AP Photo
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is presented a photo by Michigan International Speedway president Rick Brenner prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pure Michigan 400 in Brooklyn, Mich., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. The photo shows Dale Earnhardt Jr., from left, his father Dale Earnhardt and half-brother Kerry Earnhardt. Paul Sancya AP Photo

Sports

Darlington dedicating suite towers to the Earnhardts

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 4:51 PM

DARLINGTON, S.C.

Darlington Raceway will debut Earnhardt Towers to honor the late Dale Sr. and his son, Dale Jr., at the Southern 500 next month.

The track Wednesday announced plans to rename its two towers after the Earnhardt racers.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. won nine times at the track "Too Tough To Tame," the second most in history behind David Pearson's 10 victories. Dale Earnhardt Jr., winless at Darlington, is expected to run his final race there Sept. 3.

Earnhardt Jr. plans to retire after this season.

Earnhardt Towers will feature graphics depicting memorable moments of the Earnhardts on the backside of each tower with "Earnhardt Towers" on the front.

Track president Kerry Tharp said it's fitting to honor the Earnhardts for what they've done for racing and Darlington.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Joe Person: Offensive line looked good in scrimmage

Joe Person: Offensive line looked good in scrimmage 0:48

Joe Person: Offensive line looked good in scrimmage
Jourdan Rodrigue: Which Panthers defenders stood out in joint practice with Titans? 1:18

Jourdan Rodrigue: Which Panthers defenders stood out in joint practice with Titans?
Panthers practice with Titans: Wednesday's scenes from Nashville 1:27

Panthers practice with Titans: Wednesday's scenes from Nashville

View More Video