IndyCar driver Sebastien Bourdais cleared to resume racing

FILE - In this May 19, 2017, file photo, Sebastien Bourdais, of France, unpacks his helmet as he prepares to drive during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Bourdais has been cleared to resume racing, nearly three months after crashing during Indianapolis 500 qualifying. IndyCar medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows said Wednesday, Aug. 16, that the 38-year-old Frenchman was evaluated by IndyCar orthopedic consultant Dr. Kevin Scheid on Tuesday and given clearance to fully return to racing activities. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo