Sports

JTG Daugherty signs Chris Buescher to contract extension

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 2:53 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn.

JTG Daugherty Racing has signed Chris Buescher to a multiyear contract extension to drive the No. 37 Chevrolet.

Buescher began as a development driver with Roush Fenway Racing. He competed in the ARCA Racing Series for five years, won the ARCA Championship in 2012 and moved to the Xfinity Series in 2014.

He won the series title in 2015.

JTG Daugherty Racing announced the deal on Friday.

In the Cup Series last year, Buescher won at Pocono Raceway to earn a spot in NASCAR's playoffs. Buescher has one career Cup win, two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes in 65 starts.

Buescher is in his first season driving for JTG Daugherty Racing as a teammate to AJ Allmendinger. He is coming off a sixth-place finish last weekend at Michigan.

