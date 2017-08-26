NFL 2017: Patriots by far class of AFC again

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2016, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt 99) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Houston. Many observers believe you can put a blanket over Houston, Tennessee and Indianapolis because their talent bases are that close. We demur. The Texans have a terrific defense that gets back the incomparable Watt and could be enough to overcome a mediocre offense with an unproven QB and suspect passing game. They are well coached and rarely beat themselves, until the playoffs, that is.