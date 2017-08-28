Sports

Colts release veteran punter Jeff Locke

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 11:30 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

The Indianapolis Colts are making another change at punter, releasing veteran Jeff Locke on Monday.

Locke was one of Indy's first signings in free agency. He was expected to replace Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee, who announced his surprising retirement in late January.

In three preseason games, Locke averaged 43.5 yards on 11 punts and also kicked off. The only other punter on the roster is undrafted rookie Rigoberto Sanchez, who had 10 punts for an average of 41.3 yards.

Locke spent the previous four seasons with Minnesota.

