Sports

Jaguars rookie WR Westbrook visits core muscle specialist

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 3:29 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook visited a core muscle specialist in Philadelphia on Monday, but coach Doug Marrone expects the rookie to play in the team's preseason finale at Atlanta.

A fourth-round draft pick from Oklahoma, Westbrook sat out last week's exhibition against Carolina with soreness and then traveled to get a second opinion.

Westbrook, a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Biletnikoff Award winner in 2016, leads the NFL in preseason receiving despite only playing two games. Westbrook has seven catches for 173 yards and a touchdown.

Also Monday, the Jaguars signed veteran linebacker Akeem Dent to help get them through the preseason finale. Dent has played in 90 games in six seasons, totaling 203 tackles and 2 ½ sacks. He fills a roster spot opened last week by the release of linebacker Audie Cole.

