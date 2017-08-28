Utah defensive line continues to reload on annual basis

FILE - This Oct. 22, 2016, file photo, Utah defensive tackle Filipo Mokofisi, top, sacks UCLA quarterback Mike Fafaul during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Pasadena, Calif. The defensive line has traditionally been the power position for the Utah Utes, and it is again despite sending three starters to the NFL, including all-time sacks leader Hunter Dimick. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo