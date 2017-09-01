Throwback NASCAR: Darlington honoring late 80s, Earnhardts

1:18 Muslim holiday Eid Al Adha Pause

0:43 What did Panthers coach Ron Rivera see in Thursday night's loss to Pittsburgh?

3:00 Acclaimed play, "The Christians," making its N.C. Premiere in Charlotte

3:11 CEOs respond to questions on how hospital partnership will affect 90,000 NC employees

2:56 Kirill Vladimirovich of RCI Demolition on what it takes to demolish a building

0:27 Duke football coach impressed with standout freshmen

0:26 Panthers leave field after final preseason game

1:27 Fantasy football players: These three Panthers can help your team

1:06 Duke coach David Cutcliffe delivers eulogy at funeral for 13-year-old Howell Brown III