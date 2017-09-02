Jets release snapper Purdum, their longest-tenured player

0:43 What did Panthers coach Ron Rivera see in Thursday night's loss to Pittsburgh? Pause

1:18 Muslim holiday Eid Al Adha

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know'

1:06 Wall Street is buying up thousands of houses in Charlotte

1:25 CMPD addresses Trump's expansion of access to military gear

1:41 Former Gamecock Damiere Byrd working to make Panthers roster

4:40 Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener

1:27 Fantasy football players: These three Panthers can help your team

0:57 This radio host's funniest moment? Apparel-related.